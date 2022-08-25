Affordable modular home development moves ahead in Sudbury

There is an innovative initiative underway in Sudbury that aims to address the affordable housing crisis.

Habitat For Humanity Ontario Gateway North is working with partners to plan and develop what are being called 'cost-effective homes.'

It's a move to make homeownership a reality for people otherwise could not afford it. The initiative is called Our House/Notre Maison.

"That's the idea here is to put them out properly, community input and put them on a mass scale to the crisis that is before us," said Michael Cullen, director of community partnerships with Habitat for Humanity.

The architecture firm 3rdLine.Studio in Sudbury is one of many partners working on developing the affordable, accessible, adaptable and custom modular homes in Sudbury.

"Orientation, solar, those types of things. We are scratching the surface on a lot of different areas but always cognizant that these have to be affordable homes. We are not here to design something that is out of reach. We really want to bring that back to earth for example," said Mike Ladyk, a co-owner of 3rdLine.Studio.

College Boreal is also a partner in the project. The plan is for the Sudbury modular home designs to be used in other northern communities.

"College Boreal has multiple campuses in the north, from Hearst, Kapuskasing, Timmins and Sudbury," said Daniel Giroux, the president of College Boreal.

"One of the major challenges, especially when you are trying to recruit students from outside of northern Ontario, is the lack of affordable housing. So it is a major, major issue."

Cullen said their focus is on making homeownership a reality.

"That part is well founded here and now it's time to really accelerate this," he said.

"There is lots of funding opportunities, there is lots of collaborative opportunities and there is lots of need."

The community partners said there are consultations going on with diverse community groups and it's hoped design concepts of affordable modular homes will be put forward in the next month.