Affordable rental housing opens on United Church property in Coquitlam

Dignitaries from the province, the city and the United Church of Canada were on hand for the opening of a new, five-storey rental building in Coquitlam Saturday.

The 75-unit Mountain View Suites development was constructed on land provided by the Como Lake United Church congregation, in partnership with the Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada.

The land contribution is valued at $5.3 million. The provincial government provided $7.5 million for the project through BC Housing, and will provide an annual operating subsidy of $560,000.

The City of Coquitlam also provided $660,000 from its Affordable Housing Reserve Fund toward the project.

"Having property throughout B.C. puts the United Church in a position to leverage our assets for the benefit of localities where we serve, not just for our congregations but for the wider communities," said Deborah Richards, Pacific Mountain Region president for the United Church of Canada, in a news release from the B.C. government.

"This partnership with BC Housing through the Community Housing Fund enables us to provide working families, seniors and individuals with the affordable, quality housing they need."

Located at 1110 King Albert Ave., the new building includes a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with monthly rents ranging from $375 to $2,341, depending on unit size and household income.

"We know people in Coquitlam need more options for quality, affordable housing options like Mountain View Suites," said Selina Robinson, MLA for Coquitlam-Maillardville, in the release.

"Partnerships are key to success on these projects, so our government is proud to be working with the Pacific Mountain Region of the United Church of Canada and the City of Coquitlam to help deliver the affordable homes that people need here, and throughout the province."

"This development provides much-needed affordable rental housing right in the heart of Coquitlam's Austin Heights neighbourhood," added Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart.