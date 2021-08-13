Afghan community in Ottawa fearful for family members as Taliban gains more control in Afghanistan

The developing crisis in Afghanistan is hitting close to home for Afghan citizens living in Ottawa.

Kazim Hizbullah came to Canada three years ago. He says family members remain in Afghanistan, and are safe for now, but are extremely worried.

"They are trying to flee the country. But, embassies are closed, borders are closed. The only hope they have is that the international community will save them," said Hizbullah.

Hizbullah is part of a group organizing a peaceful protest in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.

"We want to draw attention to people, and the Government of Canada about what is going on, what is the situation on the ground, and to plead for help from Canada and the international community to intervene. This is the time."

Hizbullah says the situation back home is getting worse every day as the Taliban gains control of more major cities including Kandahar.

"We are running out of time. A humanitarian crisis is looming. That is why we want to get together, and ask our friends of Afghanistan here in Canada and around the world to step in and save Afghanistan from this war," said Hizbullah.

The protest is planned for 3 p.m. at the Three Watchman monument at 380 Sussex Drive.

The situation is also personal for members of the Canadian military who served in Afghanistan during Canada’s 13-year mission there. This includes Ottawa City Councillor Matt Luloff.

"This is very difficult to watch as the hard work we did is being undone," said Luloff on Friday.

Luloff says he is thinking of the Afghan people and the 40,000 Canadian troops who served, and the 158 Canadian soldiers and civilians who lost their lives.

"For me it hit the hardest when I read reports that the Taliban has taken control of the Kandahar Airport, this is the airport that I flew into when I joined the fight in 2008," said Luloff, calling it a "symbolic blow."