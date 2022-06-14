Afghan refugee achieves dream of earning degree in Canada
An Afghan refugee and former interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces has achieved her dream of earning an education in Canada.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.
-
Complaints in Timmins over new stop signsSome drivers in Timmins seem to be having trouble adjusting to new temporary stop signs, with the latest phase of connecting link construction underway.
-
Relief being offered to Sask. producers affected by April stormsSupplemental relief through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) is being made available for Saskatchewan producers who may be facing significant losses due to recent spring storms.
-
Ottawa allows Nova Scotia to welcome 40 per cent more economic immigrants in 2022The federal government is allowing Nova Scotia to increase the number of economic immigrants to the province this year by more than 40 per cent compared with last year.
-
Regina man facing multiple child pornography charges: policeA Regina man is facing multiple charges associated with child pornography, following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
-
Alleged intruder hides in apartment closet, assaults officers: CK policeChatham-Kent police have charged an alleged intruder accused of hiding in an apartment closet and assaulting officers upon removal.