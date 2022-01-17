Afghan refugee feels 'born again' in Saskatoon after fleeing Taliban rule

For a group of Afghan refugees, enjoying the freedom of snapping photos in downtown Saskatoon is a far cry from where they were a few short months ago when they fled the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

“At the side of the border when we were in Afghanistan we were so scared and just put the masks on and hijabs so the Taliban does not recognize us,” Maryam Masoomi said, recounting the moments that led to their freedom.

They have a video of their small group crossing over into Pakistan, elated when they knew they were free, passing through a corridor flanked by metal fencing and barbed wire.

“I feel like I am born again. It was such a happy moment. All the members of our group were so happy,” she said.

That group includes Masoomi’s mom, sister and brother. The 26-year-old arts major was instrumental in also helping many students from the school where she taught escape to Canada.

As a result, 200 Afghans now call Saskatoon home. The process to get to freedom wasn’t easy but was aided by the American company 30 Birds which got them visas and a flight to Calgary and then Saskatoon.

Masoomi knew they would be coming to Saskatoon and researched the city. It was the river and abundance of nature that they were very excited to experience.

“I saw a beautiful green city and nice river and I’m so excited to come to Saskatoon,” she said.

While her immediate family is now safely in Canada she still fears for the safety of others at the school which is now a boys-only school.

She was working in the arts department, which she says was famous for the music, T.V. and video program which posted videos of their performances - something that is now not allowed under the Taliban.

She corresponds with those who were unable to escape and hopes they too will come to Saskatoon.

She is thankful 18 girls and their families from the school’s singing group were able to escape to Canada together. They sing songs about their country as well as the rights of women and girls; topics now forbidden in Afghanistan.

Mayor Charlie Clark says Saskatoon is fortunate to welcome such accomplished women and families to the city; a city built on welcoming newcomers.

“They’ll have a huge amount to offer our community. As you can see the perseverance, talent and ingenuity that they offer is very exciting,” Clark told CTV News.

Masoomi says one of the biggest challenges being in Saskatoon so far is dealing with the cold weather but that is far outweighed by the warm welcome they’ve received in their new home.