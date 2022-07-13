Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back home

In a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.

She said she fears for their safety every day and hopes the demonstration will get the government's attention and expedite their immigration applications.

"No one is there to listen to them and no one is here to listen to me," she said.

Shahidyar, who lives in Surrey, came to Canada eight months ago alone, -- leaving her parents and siblings behind in Afghanistan. She said her family is now hiding in Pakistan, trying to avoid the Taliban.

She recently found out she's pregnant, but says she still plans to fly to the capital and go on a hunger strike on Parliament Hill.

"I don't have any other option. I have to do that," Shahidyar said.

"I have a responsibility. I have to do something for them, but there is no one to hear my voice. I feel hopeless. I can't do anything for them," she continued.

Immigration lawyer Richard Kurland said there are many Afghans, like Shahidyar, who feel powerless and are facing a similar dilemma.

"People already in queue are being pushed further down the line because Canada has decided that the political priority is not Afghanistan family reunification, it's Ukraine," he said.

"Delay, as we know, when it comes to Afghanistan means, in an unfortunate few cases -- death," he added.

Shahidyar's family home in Afghanistan has been burned down and she fears the loved ones she left behind are being targeted.

One of her sisters is a journalist and another is a school principal, which are both occupations that are under threat under Taliban rule.

And the situation for women and girls is worsening as those in Grade 7 and up are unable to attend school due to an education ban.

Pashtana Dorani, the executive director of LEARN Afghanistan, a non-profit with a focus on women, girls and child rights advocacy, said the consequences of this ban go beyond the individual girls who are denied an education

"Women won't graduate from schools. Girls won't graduate from medical schools or midwifery schools. There won't be this population of doctors that could cater to the needs of the population," she said.

"The population continues to grow. Crises will continue to come, given climate change, given the economic crisis -- but there won't be a skilled or educated population of (women) to cater to those needs," she continued.

In a statement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said it's still committed to bringing in at least 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to Canada.

"The Government of Canada has received hundreds of thousands of communications from those expressing interest in coming to Canada since the fall of Kabul. Regrettably, this is a far larger number than we can bring to Canada," the statement read.

"At IRCC, we continue to communicate directly with approved applicants in Afghanistan and neighboring countries to provide them with the information they need to make informed decisions."

More than 16,540 Afghans have arrived since last August, according to the Canadian government website.

The federal government said it "will continue to process applications as quickly as possible"

But for Shahidyar, it isn't quick enough. She plans to fly to Ottawa in the coming weeks and not to end her hunger strike until she knows her family is safe.