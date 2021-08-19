Afghans protest Taliban in emerging challenge to their rule
Afghan protesters defied the Taliban for a second day Thursday, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations, and the fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule.
Collision in west London, Ont. sends one person to hospitalA two-car crash has shut down a portion of Commissioners Road West, west of Wonderland Road.
MLHU sees additional COVID-19 cases linked to two downtown London, Ont. barsThe Middlesex-London Health Unit says outbreaks at two downtown London, Ont. bars continue to grow.
23-year-old faces charges for driving a car into Lake SimcoeSouth Simcoe Police have charged a 23-year-old Springwater man after his car ended up in Lake Simcoe.
'The community loved her as much as I did': Vigil planned for woman killed in Osborne Village fireA vigil is being held Thursday night for the woman who was killed in a fire in Osborne Village, which police said was a homicide.
191 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., active cases reach 1,200Saskatchewan reported 191 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases in the province up to 1,203.
Erratic driving complaint west of Calgary leads to heroin, methamphetamine seizureTwo residents of Airdrie face drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop along the Trans-Canada Highway.
CHEO doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19If doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers are not fully vaccinated, CHEO says, "All options will be considered to effectively enforce the policy."
Halifax police charge 24 people following Wednesday's housing protestsHalifax Regional Police have arrested 24 people following a protest on Wednesday against the city's decision to remove homeless encampments across the city.