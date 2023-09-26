'African Giant' Burna Boy bringing slick sound to Edmonton in November

Grammy-award winning singer Burna Boy announced a new North American tour Tuesday with four Canadian stops including Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Nigerian-born artist – known for hits like Last, Last, Ye and On The Low – took home the Best World Music Album award at the 2020 Grammy's for African Giant.

He followed that up in 2021 with the same award for Twice As Tall.

Burna Boy has also been featured on songs by Justin Bieber, Sam Smith and Khalid.

The tour will hit 16 cities starting in Los Angeles on Nov. 3 before wrapping up in Atlanta on March 9.

The Edmonton show is on Nov. 9 with presale tickets available Wednesday.