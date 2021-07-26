African Nova Scotian Liberal candidate undeterred after campaign sign burned
An African Nova Scotian candidate in the provincial election says she won't be deterred after one of her campaign signs was burned over the weekend.
Tamara Tynes Powell, Liberal candidate in the riding of Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, says the incident occurred sometime early Sunday morning.
Tynes Powell said today in an interview the sign was pulled from the ground and burned at the corner of Ford and Robie streets in Truro, N.S., which is the area where she grew up.
She describes what happened as the "negative actions of a few" and says she has received overwhelming support since she discovered the damage to her sign.
Tynes Powell says the incident gives her a greater incentive to be a voice for people who feel unrepresented in the political system.
Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said today what happened is "disappointing," adding that it illustrates the challenges faced by people of different backgrounds who step forward as candidates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.
