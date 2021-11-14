iHeartRadio

Afro Festival held in Waterloo Region

image.png

The African Women's Alliance of Waterloo Region was celebrating African culture with others Saturday afternoon.

The Afro Festival included local dignitaries and presentations featuring African traditions and cultures.

"This is our heritage," said Zeinab Mana, vice-president of the alliance. "That's why we like to share with the community."

Countries featured included Ethiopia, Ghana, and Somali among many others.

12