Newfoundland and Labrador authorities are reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province has been in a lockdown for 10 days, and chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said today's lower numbers, coupled with 37 new recoveries from the disease, indicate an encouraging trend.

Public health officials say two of the new cases are travel-related and involve people in western Newfoundland and in the region spanning Labrador and the tip of Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula.

The remaining cases are in the eastern health region, where authorities have been battling an outbreak they say is caused by the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

Public health says there are 407 active reported cases across the province, which is an active infection rate of 78 per 100,000 people -- slightly higher than Ontario's active infection rate of 70 per 100,000 people.

Officials say 108,834 people in the province, or slightly more than a fifth of the population, have now been tested for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.