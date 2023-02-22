Collingwood utility sale controversy ends after 10 years with no charges laid

The controversial sale of the Town of Collingwood's 50 per cent stake in a utility to PowerStream has ended with no criminal charges laid, according to provincial police.

The OPP Anti-Rackets Branch had been investigating the sale for the past decade following concerns over potential unfair influence and financial benefit to certain municipal staff members.

However, the police informed the town that they had completed their investigation and found that the evidence was not sufficient to pursue criminal charges.

"I am disappointed that no individuals are being held accountable for their unethical behaviours as evidenced through the Report of the Judicial Inquiry. The concerns documented in this report, and the financial hardship and duress that have been inflicted on our community as a result of these behaviours are significant," said Mayor Yvonne Hamlin.

In 2020, a judicial inquiry into the allegations concluded with a final report that described the sale as "stained" due to undisclosed conflicts, unfair procurement practices, and a lack of transparency.

Hamlin noted the town implemented "many policy changes to enhance our ethical standards and improve accountability to regain public trust. These changes will help ensure that this never happens again."

See the Justice's findings and recommendations online.