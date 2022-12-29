After 16 weeks of training, Sudbury police introduce new K9 dog

Greater Sudbury Police introduced their new police dog Thursday, Dusko, a year and a half old Shepherd from Poland, has been paired with Const. Robinson.

“Robinson and Dusko returned from the 16-week dual purpose patrol and detector course with the Halton Regional Police Service at the beginning of December,” police said in a news release.

“Dusko loves singing off-key to emergency sirens, staring deep into your soul and chasing his ball.”

The new police canine trained in obedience and control, tracking, area searches, building searches, evidence searches, suspect and missing person searches, suspect apprehensions, detection of drugs, firearms and ammunition and assisting specialized units during high-risk situations.

For his part, Robinson began his policing career in Sudbury in 2004, spent seven years in the emergency response unit and the last four years in our K9 unit.

Police said the new duo have already done important work in the city.

“Last week, Const. Robinson and Dusko were essential in locating and arresting a man responsible for numerous commercial break and enters in the New Sudbury area,” the release said.

“Criminals beware, we have two good boys, Dusko and Royal on-duty with their K9 handlers and we are ready for 2023.”