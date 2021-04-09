After 18-years at CTV London reporter Celine Zadorsky hangs up her microphone

It is with mixed emotions that CTV News prepares to say goodbye to reporter Celine Zadorsky (Moreau) following an 18-year career in London news.

Friday marks Zadorsky’s last day with the station as she makes the move out of news and into the health research industry.

Zadorsky first joined the station in London, Ont. fresh out of Fanshawe college and quickly moved through the ranks.

Initially she had roles with the old morning show, and as a camera operator, a position at the time that was largely dominated by men.

She of course excelled in her role and it wouldn’t be long before management noticed and suggested that she make the move into reporting.

During her time as reporter she was instrumental in the creation of London Area Works, an ongoing business series that has been crucial to highlighting job creators throughout our community.

In recent years she moved into the role of Health Reporter.

From reports, on mental health awareness, seclusion rooms at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), to the latest and most innovative research being done in our city, Zadorsky has kept our community well informed.

She brought her unique sense of the personal angle to every story she worked on, truly grasping what mattered most to our viewers.

In recent months she has brought that same energy and dedication to the CTV News Assignment Desk helping to set up and coordinate each day’s news stories.

Attached to this article are some of her stories throughout the years, just a small sample of an impressive body of work.

Day in and out Zadorsky highlighted the incredible work that is being done in research centres across the city so it is perhaps no surprise that she now makes the leap into that field herself.

We here at CTV News London wish her well on her next endeavour and know that she will bring the same dedication and care into all she does.

Congratulations Celine, and thank you for the stories.