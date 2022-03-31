After 19 snow days, Timmins high school students pivot to virtual learning

A large number of snow days in the Timmins area – 19 – is prompting school boards to offer an online alternative.

Richard Loiselle, director of communications for Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District des Grandes Rivieres, told CTV News the number of snow days prompted the board to offer virtual learning to secondary school students.

District School Board Ontario North East has been operating differently. It made the decision in November to pivot to online learning for its high school students in the event of inclement weather and buses being cancelled.

'It's been very successful'

"Generally speaking it’s been very successful and we’re pleased to offer it so students take advantage of it," said board chair Bob Brush.

"They take advantage of it because then they’re not behind when they come back from the snow day, because they’ve had the asynchronous and synchronous learning you know on that day."

He added there's been an average of 19 snow days in the board's jurisdiction, since some areas have been harder hit by bad weather conditions than others.