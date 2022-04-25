After 2 bodies found, Winters Hotel in Gastown could be demolished by end of the day: city

Demolition of the Winters Hotel in Gastown could be complete by Monday evening, according to the City of Vancouver.

Crews returned to the site at Abbott and Water streets Monday morning with the demolition process starting around 7 a.m.

A spokesperson for the city told CTV News in an email that the goal is to “finish by the end of day today,” but that estimate did not include clean up. There is no timeline yet for when the roads will reopen.

The demolition process was paused on Friday after two bodies were discovered inside the building, one identified as Indigenous woman Mary Ann Garlow.

Five people were also injured in the blaze on April 11. Vancouver Fire Rescue said last week the cause was an unattended candle.