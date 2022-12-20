After 25 years of playing Lotto Max, group of coworkers win big

A group of 10 coworkers is sure to be going into the holiday season with some extra cheer this year as the lucky winners of $100,000.

The Essex County group matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 26 Lotto Max to win, turning $1 into $100,000.

The winners include:

Mark Denomme of Windsor

Carlos Carvalho of Harrow

Dennis Bondy of Amherstburg

Fred Simonis of Harrow

Jeffery Everett of Kingsville

John Stenhouse of Cottam

Kenneth Daudlin of Cottam

Michael Belanger of Windsor

Ricky Rumiel of Windsor

Salvatore Mazza of Essex

The group of coworkers has been playing Lotto Max together for 25 years, and they also add Encore.

Denomme said he shared the news with the group in a text saying “We won a free play — oh and $100,000.”

He said he plans to save his part of the winnings and maybe take a vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.