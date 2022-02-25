After 28 years in broadcast news, we say goodbye to Michelle Tonner

Michelle Tonner, a familiar face to viewers across northern Ontario, is retiring after 28 years in broadcast news – 21 as an anchor, seven as managing producer.

After playing various roles including reporter and anchor, Michelle became the senior news anchor in 2005 and the host of CTV News at 6, working with a variety of co-anchors.

In 2015, she stepped away from on-air duties to become managing producer -- our boss.

Michelle has been at the helm of some big news room changes in the last seven years. Staffing our markets in Timmins, North Bay and the Sault, providing leadership and guidance to all the journalists and technical staff who work at CTV Northen Ontario.

Gave many people their start

She also helped start up and guide our 5 p.m. newscast and the digital component to our vibrant website.

Over the years, Michelle has seen reporters and anchors come and go, giving many their start, and she has helped many of them move on in their career.

Hosting the CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon for years was always one of Michelle’s favourite duties, and she sparkled at that, as she did in all her on-air roles.

Now she is leaving our CTV Northern Ontario family to move on to a new chapter and some new challenges.

We want to wish her well with everything on her journey and thank her for all the years dedicated to news broadcasting here in the north.