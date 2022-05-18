After 28 years on TV comedian Cathy Jones will perform in N.S.
The first annual Bloom Comedy Fest is happening this Saturday in New Minas, N.S., featuring five comedians including sketch comedy star Cathy Jones.
After 28-years on the hit show “This Hour Has 22 Minutes,” Jones said she started podcasting, writing a blog and enjoying the simpler things.
“I’m supremely good at messing around, doing nothing. It’s my forte,” said Jones.
Last year, she started performing standup comedy again.
“They say they would watch me read the phone book, and that is exactly what I’m going to do this week. I’m going to start with T.”
Jones says laughing is the best medicine -- and the evidence is in her audience.
“When people come to shows, live shows these days, they’re so happy that they came. And I’m going to be funny, I promise.”
Saturday’s show is happening at the Louis Millett Community Complex in New Minas.
