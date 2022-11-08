After 50 years, the annual Walden Winter Carnival could come to a close

An annual family-friendly event in Greater Sudbury that attracts more than 3,000 people is at risk of closing after 50 years as the planning committee gets ready to retire.

Cori-Lynn Lemaitre, the Walden Winter Carnival's advertising director, said the group is looking for new volunteers to join the board this year during the planning stages in order to keep the event going.

"We're just a group of people on a committee who come together year after year who plan and execute the annual event," Lemaitre told Pure Country Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

"It's grown from a one-day, one-venue event to an amazing four days with four venues 30+ events and entertainment and draws a crowd of more than 3,000 people."

Among the current organizers, they have dedicated 175 cumulative years to the carnival, she said. And that is not counting all the volunteers who come out to help the weekend of the event.

The Lively area community event is held in February.

"Simply, it’s a very passionate and supportive community. The generosity of our local businesses supporting us through sponsorship, in-kind donations, equipment, so much more and of course the many volunteers and local groups that offer their time and service," Lemaitre said.

Find more information and details about how to get involved here.