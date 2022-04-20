After 963 days, Vancouver Canadians are back at Nat Bailey Stadium

The Vancouver Canadians have returned to Nat Bailey Stadium after nearly three years.

The last game was on Aug. 30, 2019 – that’s 963 days ago.

“Whether it's 963 days, 96 days or nine days that's too long away from that Bailey stadium for the Cs in my opinion,” said Tyler Zickel, manager of broadcasting and media relations for the Canadians.

The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the Cs – the only Canadian Minor League Baseball team – stayed in the Portland area because of border and travel restrictions.

“We were welcomed by the community, but it's nothing like playing in front of the home faithful up here in Vancouver,” Zickel said.

The return also comes with some changes. The team has a new manager, North Delta’s own Brent Lavallee.

His mother brought her own team of supporters to cheer on her son, who grew up coming to The Nat and watching the Canadians.

“This is his dream job. He's pretty happy. It's surreal to be here with his friends and family and other teammates and local coaches that have coached him since he was a little guy in tadpole baseball,” said Tammy Frinskie-Lavallee.

It was announced that the team will become a High-A affiliate to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020, but this is the first time the home crowd could experience what these changes will mean.

The season is longer, which is why the Home Opener is in April and not June, and there will be 66 home games, double what there was before.

“(Jays prospects) would often skip coming to join the Canadians but now they’'ll certainly suit up in the red and white and looking forward to just putting together a better product on the field, thanks to our partners the Toronto Blue Jays,” he explained.

Despite a successful road trip, 6-2 record for the young season, it was not the home opener fans were expecting.

The Canadians lost to the Eugene Emeralds 6-5.