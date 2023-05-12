After a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob's Meats was up and running a week later

Just over two weeks after a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob’s Meats is up and running in a temporary space.

The business was able to keep its full staff of six employees and was up and running within a week of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire that destroyed all but the back part of the shop where a freezer and smoker were located.

A nearby reefer trailer that contained customers’ orders was also spared from the fire that was believed to have started in the slaughter plant.

Regina Fire said it was called to the scene around 1:29 a.m. on April 27 and arrived to a significant amount of fire coming from the roof of the building.

Crews had the fire under control around 7:30 a.m.

The temporary space is an old Quonset and is located on the same property where the fire was, just north of Regina off Highway 6.

It’s a much smaller building but like much of the past 36 years, it’s business as usual.

Owner Kelly Garchinski said things will look a lot different for them in the near future.

“If you come back here in about one year’s time you’ll see a brand new building sitting right where the burnt one is,” Garchinski said.

The new building will be larger with a new retail store and a nicer work area and more up-to-date equipment, Garchinski said.

At the time of the fire, Big Bob’s Meats was in the midst of filling an order from George Gordon First Nation that was the largest in the business’s history.

That order has now been completed.

-- With files from Gareth Dillistone.