After another record-breaking day, COVID-19 update expected live in B.C.

After another record-breaking day in the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials in British Columbia are expected to deliver the next update live.

The province's top doctor, Bonnie Henry, will join Health Minister Adrian Dix for a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The update follows a written briefing Wednesday in which it was announced the number of people hospitalized with the disease has reached a record-breaking 515.

Of those being treated for the novel coronavirus in hospital, 171 are in intensive care units.

Henry and Dix announced five more deaths in that update, and 841 additional cases.

More than 8,000 infections are considered active in the province.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,576 in B.C.

This is a developing news story. Check back to watch the update live, or read more information.