After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province

A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.

Romana Didulo, who claims to have legal standing as 'queen' of the nation, was publicly shooed out of Kamsack, Sask. last week along with her followers.

The U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League describes Didulo as a "Canadian QAnon figure" who has called for "violent action" against those who help administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids.

According to the Village of Richmound's town administrator, Didulo — who travels in an RV — has "set up camp" on someone's property in the community.

A Richmound, Sask. resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said a "wire perimeter" has been set up around the property which is the site of a former school.

The resident told CTV News that many in the community of fewer than 150 are "very disturbed" by the group's presence.

An officer working out of the Leader RCMP detachment said police are aware Didulo is in the area and are monitoring the situation

The Mountie said Didulo's group has not broken any laws.

When Didulo arrived in Kamsack last Wednesday, about 200 individuals from the town and nearby First Nations confronted the group and escorted them out of town.

"It was very alarming. It really, really was very alarming and worrisome because they’re claiming to be taking over the town," Sherise Fountain, Kamsack’s acting administrator told CTV News.

During Didulo's visit to the town, Kamsack hospital's doors were locked and monitored by security.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the measure did not impact patient care.

Richmound, Sask. is located north of Maple Creek near the Alberta border and about 445 kilometres west of Regina.

