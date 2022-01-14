After being plugged in for 7 hours, heater sparks fire in Saskatoon garage: SFD

A portable heater is to blame for sparking a garage fire in the Stonebridge neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Fire Department says the flames started just after 1 a.m. Friday at a home in the 700 block of Sutter Crescent.

It says the fire was accidental and started when a heater was too close to combustible material.

Investigators say the heater had been plugged in and running in the garage for seven hours.

No one was hurt. Damage is estimated to be $50,000.