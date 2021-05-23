After challenging year, Simcoe County recognizing Paramedic Services Week

After a year like no other for paramedics, people from across the country, including Simcoe County, are recognizing these front-line workers.

From May 23 to 29, the country is marking Paramedic Services Week. This year's theme is Paramedic as Educator – Citizen Ready. Often being the first medical personnel to treat a patient in distress, the theme this year highlights how involved paramedics are in educating people of their health conditions in an emergency.

"It's been a very difficult year for paramedics," said JC Gilbert, the deputy chief of the Paramedic Services Department. "This time last year, we were just fresh into the pandemic, so we had a lot of learning to do over the course of the past 12 months. From that, we've taken an opportunity to really help educate the public and do our best to serve in the safest manner that we possibly can."

Gilbert says the more than 300 paramedics across Simcoe have been forced to adapt to a changing and increasingly tricky workflow during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the necessary restrictions put in place, including increased personal protective equipment requirements and physical distancing needs, have been challenging.

"Our paramedics have been through a lot over the course of the past 12 months, and the difficulty continues to them," said Gilbert. "So we really want to take the opportunity for paramedic services week to really show the efforts and the professionalism of our paramedics."

Gilbert says call volumes dropped at the beginning of the pandemic but says it has seen an increase in demand during the third wave.

The service is planning several ways to celebrate the work its employees do over the year. The annual 'Paramedic for a Day Award' will be given to an elementary school student this week, allowing them a virtual look into the job.

It is also planning an online scavenger hunt and other events announced on its social media platforms throughout the coming week.