Public Health Sudbury and District is reporting four new COVID-19 cases, three in the Greater Sudbury area and one in the Sudbury district.

The new cases represent infections since Christmas Eve, when the health unit took a two-day break from daily updates because of the Christmas holidays.

The source of infection for one of the cases was travel-related, while the other three were a result of close contact with a confirmed case. There are currently 11 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, out of a total of 266 cases since the pandemic began.

Of those, 150 cases were caused by close contact with confirmed cases, the most common source of infection. The cause of 57 the cases is unknown, 38 were travel-related, and 21 were connected to an outbreak.

The next case update from Public Health is scheduled for 4 p.m. today.