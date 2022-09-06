After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams

Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.

Starting this week, SFU athletes will be playing under the banner of Red Leafs, a name fitting with the maple leaf design donned by the university's teams for generations.

It was decided following an extensive consultation process focused on finding a name that "doesn't cause harm," said Theresa Hanson, SFU's senior director of athletics and recreation.

"As a university, our number one duty is to foster a supportive environment," Hanson said. "So it was time to change the name."

While the Clan name was intended as a nod to university namesake Simon Fraser's Scottish heritage, officials previously acknowledged the discomfort and embarrassment it had been causing to students, particularly Black athletes who represented the university at games in the U.S.

Former SFU basketball player Othniel Spence launched a petition to drop the former team name, sharing the shock he felt as a Black student when he first heard crowds chanting, "Go Clan." The petition was signed by nearly 14,000 people.

Hanson noted a number of student-athletes had raised concerns previously, which prompted the university to hire an independent consulting agency to review its use of the Clan name in January 2020.

The agency's report found concerns about the name and perceived "association with the racism of the Klu Klux Klan" were consistent and widespread, pointing to increased support for a change through a variety of polls, surveys and petitions dating back years.

"I’m proud that the university is moving forward under the Red Leafs name," SFU president Joy Johnson said in a statement.

"After a lot of consultation, we have heard that it is a name that everyone in our community can be proud of and I can’t wait to cheer on our teams together."

The Red Leafs will be debuting their new look at a launch party at SFU's Convocation Mall on Thursday.

