Health officials in Greater Sudbury say an outbreak has been declared at Ecole St-Denis, a French Catholic elementary school in Sudbury.

"An outbreak from Public Health comes when there is two or more cases that are linked at the school level," said Karly McGibbon, public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The school and daycare in the building will remain closed until at least Jan. 29.

"The rule of thumb really is if we can keep COVID out of the community, that is going to keep it out of the schools," said McGibbon. "So it's really everyone's responsibility if we get our case counts down in the community, that will relate to lower case counts in the schools."

In a news release, the board said students from K-8 will be learning remotely until they can return to class safely.

"The distribution of technological tools is expected to take place in the coming days based on the needs of families, all the while respecting recommendations from Public Health Sudbury and Districts," the release said.

The bus route that carries Ecole St-Denis students has also been suspended. The organization that transports more than 20,000 students on close to 400 buses every day said there are strict cleaning protocols in place

"Buses are sanitized after every morning run," said Renee Boucher, executive director of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium.

"So (after) the morning portion of the runs, the school buses are cleaned and sanitized, and in the afternoon we do the same as well."

Another school, St. David in the English Catholic board, is also closing for two weeks and moving to remote learning after a positive COVID case was identified. A number of staff members are now forced to self-isolate.

Public Health and school boards are encouraging parents to use the COVID-19 screening tool for children in school and child care and to follow critical ongoing prevention measures.