After decades in business, Sault butcher wants to pass on his legacy

For most of his 71 years, Lou Bruni has run butcher shops in the Sault.

“We started in 1979,” Bruni told CTV News this week.

“We had three locations – four, actually, because we opened up a second location at one time.”

But now, five decades in, he has decided to sell his business, Bruni's Fine Foods, wanting to enjoy more free time.

“I’d like to stay home a little more often, I’d like to golf a little more,” he said.

“I’d like to maybe even garden, which I don’t have time to do.”

Though looking to sell -- his Wellington Street business is currently on the market for $499,900 -- Bruni said doesn't plan on retiring.

Instead, he wants to stay on as an employee, willing to help the new owner learn the ropes of running a butcher shop.

“They would need some instruction, obviously, if they haven’t had any education,” he said.

“It’s not something you learn overnight. It’s a touchy-feely thing.”

Most of all, the butcher doesn't want to see the Sault and the Steelton area lose another business.

“It’d be a loss for the city, not just the area,” he said.

“There are so few of us left."

Bruni's Fine Foods has the Sault's only two in-house smokers. Bruni said they have an extensive customer base that spans generations.

Customers we spoke with said it’s the range of specialty items they enjoy most.

“The types of choices, obviously, and things that you don’t see everywhere else,” one person said.

“The quality of the food, the taste of the food keeps me coming back.”

Bruni doesn't know how many more years he wants to keep working. He said he loves the job, but wants to pass knowledge on to someone who wants to continue serving the area for years to come.

"We need a younger generation to take over the existing businesses,” Bruni said.

“At one time that’s all there was --- small independents selling their wares.”