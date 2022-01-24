After happening upon crash, Saskatoon firefighters cut person free from vehicle

A Saskatoon fire crew was returning to its station Monday morning when it came upon a crash between a passenger vehicle and a one-ton cube van.

One occupant of the smaller vehicle involved required extrication, according to a news release.

Fire crews stabilized the vehicle and de-energized the battery, then used a hydraulic cutting tool to open the driver's door and help them out.

The person suffered minor injuries.

Crews also cleaned up diesel that had spilled from the van.