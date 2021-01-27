Andrew Furey said his children were among his immediate thoughts when police told him he was the potential target of a man arrested with a truck full of knives on Tuesday afternoon in Deer Lake, N.L.

"I knew they were in St John's and not close to Deer Lake, but as a father, as a parent ... when you're faced with a threat, the parental instincts kick in," the leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal party and incumbent premier told reporters on Wednesday.

"That's where your first thoughts go," he said during a campaign stop in St. Anthony, on the province's Great Northern Peninsula.

In a news release Tuesday evening, RCMP said they arrested a man following a high-speed chase through the western Newfoundland town. Police said the chase began with a report of the man acting strangely, talking about guns and a desire to stop the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial election, which is set for Feb. 13.

It ended when the man stopped in the parking lot of a local business, where an election candidate maintains a campaign office, the release said. Police did not name the candidate.

"The man was removed from the vehicle and was arrested in the parking lot. Officers located and seized a large quantity of various knives inside the vehicle," the RCMP said.

Furey told reporters Wednesday police contacted his campaign and said he was the potential target.

"I have no knowledge of any connection (to the suspect) or, frankly, even the suspect's name," he said. He was not in Deer Lake at the time, but he is running in the Humber-Gros Morne district, which includes Deer Lake. He said he didn't know whether it was his campaign office where the man was arrested.

In an emailed statement Wednesday morning, the provincial Progressive Conservatives said the party is "deeply concerned" about what happened. "After speaking with law enforcement, we do not believe the incident was targeted to any individual," the statement said.

In a tweet Tuesday night, NDP Leader Alison Coffin extended her best wishes to Furey and his team and said reports about the incident were troubling.

Furey was campaigning in St. Anthony on Wednesday with the Liberal candidate in the district, Krista Lynn Howell, who is the town's mayor.

"I was concerned about the safety of the team, and the nature of the threat and surprised, really, that it had come to something like that in our province," Howell told reporters. "This is not something that we're used to."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.