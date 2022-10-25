After Monday’s vote, North Bay city council nears gender equality

As election results came in last night, it quickly became apparent that North Bay was going to have a strong female representation on council.

Once results officially came in, it emerged five women will be on council -- and three of them received more votes than any of the men who were elected.

One, Maggie Horsfield, will be deputy mayor. She told CTV News she hopes more women will get into politics.

"I got to meet with a lot of young women who were really inspired by what myself and others were doing,” Horsfield said.

“So I hope that this really does encourage more people to get involved in different ways in our community."

While four of the five have no political track record, the new councillors are committed to learning and to making change in North Bay.

"I want to listen to what folks want to say,” said Justine Mallah. “I want to adequately represent the people who live here, and put the public first ... Engaging with the public and listening to their concerns will really inform how I view certain issues."

For her part, Lana Mitchell said the opioid crisis sparked her decision to run.

"I watched a young person that I knew overdose and actually pass away,” Mitchell said.

“That was it -- that was the line in the sand for me. This has to stop, we can do a better job -- we have to do a better job."

Former deputy mayor Tanya Vrebosch and newcomer Sara Inch also won Monday. No other community in the north has five women on its local council.

Mitchell said she believes the representation will have a big impact.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to prove wrong a few of the people who have already made comments about us being in over our head,” she said.

“’How are they going to possibly handle this?’ Don't think that we're just three women who have no capacity to do this -- because they're in for a rude awakening."