After multiple delays, the van Gogh exhibit will finally open Tuesday

After multiple postponements due to the pandemic, the "Imagine Van Gogh" exhibit will open its doors to the public on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Opening ceremonies and official greetings were scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

Created by French directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, the exhibit originated in Europe. Located at the Edmonton Expo Centre, the immersive exhibition features more than 200 Vincent van Gogh paintings.

“The exhibit brings Van Gogh’s canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way: the audience will literally enter the artist’s world of dreams,” read a release by the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The exhibit will continue to follow safety protocols including a contactless experience, physical distancing, and reduced number of guests. Pre-booked time slots are required.

Organizers said all tickets purchased between March 27 and April 14 will be honoured.

Tickets can be purchased online.

The exhibit will remain open until Sept. 5.

• Van Gogh exhibit organizers announce new opening date

• Van Gogh exhibit postpones again amid COVID-19 third wave