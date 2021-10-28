After nearly 126 years Young & Co. Fine Jewellery will be closing its doors
They have been a part of the community for a little more than 125 years, but after more than a century in business Young & Co. Fine Jewellery will soon be no more.
Bill Young is the great grandson of founder W.G. Young who opened the first store in 1894 on Dundas Street.
Young said the decision to close was not easy.
“It has been a pleasure serving the community and sharing in their special occasions – when people shop for jewellery they are shopping for engagements, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions – generally their happiest times,” said Young in a release.
Young said that he has seen a great change in the jewellery business in his 30 years with the store.
Young & Co Fine Jewellery will have a store closing sale which begins Thursday at the location at 3010 Colonel Talbot Rd.
