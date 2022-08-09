After nearly 40 years, Saskatoon’s YWCA pool to close permanently

After 38 years, the YWCA in Saskatoon will be closing their pool and repurposing the space.

“We’ve done a thorough analysis of the viability of operating the pool,” CEO Cara Bahr told CTV News. “We were suffering operating losses for a number of years. Then once we factored in the cost of repairing it, it just wasn’t financially feasible for us to continue to operate.”

The pool was closed in March for repairs. It reopened briefly following its temporary closure due to COVID-19 mandates, according to the YWCA.

Bahr said there were about 200 people that used the pool on a regular basis.

She said the organization plans to use the space for other programming.

“What we’re planning on doing is repurposing the space and building a brand new employment and learning centre," she said.

“We’ve had an increase in demand for a lot of our other programming, including our employment and learning programming.”

She said they have been renting space at other buildings to accommodate their programming.

“This will allow us to move all our programming into one space.”

However, she said it could take a little while before the pool is converted.

"We’re still in the planning stages and we need to raise some capital first so we don’t have a set timeline.”