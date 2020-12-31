As the COVID-19 pandemic limits New Year's Eve festivities, restaurants are banding together online in hopes that a 'shop local' mentality can save the once-lucrative holiday for eateries. Erie Shores Healthcare to lead regional conversation on impacts of COVID-19 on the health system Erie Shores Healthcare will host an “upfront, personal and frank” discussion on the impact COVID-19 has on the healthcare system as cases in Windsor-Essex continue to rise. Advocates host town hall to discuss Scarborough long-term care home dealing with deadly COVID-19 outbreak A town hall will be held tonight for the families of residents of a Scarborough long-term care home where a recent outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the death of at least 60 residents. Three COVID-19 cases reported at Loblaw company stores in eastern Ontario since New Year's Day Loblaw is reporting three cases of COVID-19 at stores in eastern Ontario since Jan. 1.