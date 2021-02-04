If you're looking to save a bit of money on takeout, you may want to skip certain food delivery apps.

The popular app SkipTheDishes has quietly added a 99-cent fee for customers in B.C., apparently as a way to make up for the province's decision to cap the app's commission at 15 per cent.

The fee cap was brought in to help struggling restaurants following complaints that delivery companies had been charging them up to 30 per cent.

SkipTheDishes says the charge will remain until that order is lifted.