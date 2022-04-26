After rain and cold, sunny days ahead in Ottawa

After some rain and a cold day tomorrow, get ready for some sun in Ottawa later this week.

On Tuesday, expect mainly cloudy weather with a high of 13 C. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Those showers could extend overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be chilly: the high will be 7 C, about eight degrees below the seasonal norm. The low Wednesday overnight will drop to -4 C.

After that, the sun begins. Environment Canada is calling for four straight days of sunny weather, getting gradually warmer as the week progresses.

The highs from Thursday to Sunday: 8 C, 11 C, 14 C and 16 C. Overnight lows will be around the freezing mark or a little warmer.