After record rain, a bit of a chill in the air to start the weekend

There will be a bit of a chill in the air in Ottawa for part of the day Saturday following a record-breaking rainfall on Friday.

Ottawa officially saw 30.9 mm of rain recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Friday, more than double the previous record for March 26 of 13.2 mm, set in 1953.

Environment Canada's forecast for the city includes a mainly cloudy sky with a morning wind chill of around minus 6 leading into a high of 9 C by the afternoon.

The high is still about four degrees above average for this time of year, but about half of what we saw earlier this week when highs approached 20 C.

Saturday evening should be partly cloudy with a low of 0 C.

Sunday is looking rainy with a high of 12 C. By Sunday night into Monday morning, those rain showers could turn to flurries as the temperature drops to a low of minus 6 C.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of 4 C.

Tuesday is also looking sunny. The forecast high for Tuesday is 14 C.

More showers and a return to single digits is in the long-term forecast for the remainder of next week.