After school program at Carlington Gym temporarily cancelled due to COVID-19 case

The City of Ottawa says the after school program at the Carlington Gym will be cancelled until Nov. 29 after someone who attended last week tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo, city staff said a program participant tested positive for COVID-19 and was last at the after school program at the Carlington Gym on Nov. 16.

The city is not identifying the individual who tested positive.

All parents and guardians of the participants have been notified.