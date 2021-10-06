After sitting vacant for 15 years, former Mayfair Lanes property is for sale

The 3.38-acre site of a former bowling alley on Tolmie Avenue in Saanich has been listed for sale with Vancouver-based realtor Marcus & Millichap for an undisclosed amount.

The property was once home to the Mayfair Lanes bowling alley, which was demolished in 2006 to make room for a Real Canadian Superstore. The Loblaw group of companies, who currently own the property and the Superstore chain, never moved forward with their plan to build the store.

The property listing markets the parcel of land at 760 Tolmie Ave. as “a rarely available, large-scale development site within the District of Saanich.”

It goes on the say the new official community plan encourages higher mixed-use densities. The listing states that the “core” land use designation under the district’s Uptown-Douglas Plan supports a 12-to-18-storey development, with the potential for as many as 24 storeys.

The sale of the site is also reported to include a lease for a 100,000-square-foot, Loblaw-branded grocery store.

Saanich’s mayor says he is excited by the prospect of new development in the Uptown-Douglas corridor.

“Absolutely delighted, but let’s get that formula right: how much housing? How much amenity on office, daycare and grocery store?” said Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. “We expect 4,000 to 8,000 new homes to be built in that corridor (and) this piece of land is an anchor to that.”

“It’s going to be to the benefit of Saanich and regional residents,” he said.

Haynes says the district’s vision for the revitalization of the Uptown-Douglas corridor would bring much-needed residential density to the area. He says there is a need for people to live, work and play in the area surrounding the Uptown shopping complex.

“I’m hoping that whoever comes forward there, we do see a grocery store, but housing, maybe a couple of floors or so of offices (and) maybe some capacity for daycare,” said Haynes. “That area is an economic hub for the region. I’m delighted to see it coming forward.”

CTV News reached out to real estate firm Marcus & Millichap for further details on the listing for the former Mayfair Lanes site, but the inquiries went answered.