After spending years helping patients at the cancer centre, she's now a patient herself

When the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s annual rowing fundraiser started five years ago, Brooke Spitse was an employee at the centre, helping patients access the care they need during their cancer treatment.

Now, she finds herself in need of that very same care. That’s because Spitse was diagnosed with breast cancer back in January.

She was diagnosed at 29 years old and has no family history of the disease.

“My first thought was how ironic it is. I worked at the cancer centre for almost nine years. And then now, it's me.”

On Sunday, multiple people wore shirts donning the words “Rowing for Brooke” during the foundation’s Crews and Brews fundraiser at the WFCU Centre.

The annual fundraiser, which started in 2017, sees local gyms and organizations raise money for the foundation’s Grow On campaign — held during the month of November — by participating in a two-hour rowing relay.

According to the foundation, which says more than 8,400 people were referred to the Windsor Cancer Centre last year, funding is needed to ensure patients do not need to go outside of Windsor to access state-of-the-art equipment and care.

“We don’t want to see our family members have to travel down the 401 to get treatment,” said Houida Kassem, executive director for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

“It’s a misconception that the province is going to cover everything. They’re not going to. The Cancer Centre Foundation is there to cover the costs of items that the cancer centre requires.”

For Spitse, who currently serves as fundraising manager for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, she is now benefiting from the very same things she helps to raise funds for — such as warm blankets.

“The foundation actually purchased the warning cabinet for those. We also cover the cost of laundering the robes that patients get in radiation,” said Spitse.

“It’s the type of things that just make the cancer journey a little bit better. You feel a little more comfortable … I knew all about that before but now I’m experiencing it myself.”

A lot of emotion here at the WFCU Centre as hundreds of people compete in a two-hour rowing relay competition to raise money for cancer research.



This year, about $60,000 has been raised to support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation’s Grow On Windsor Campaign.@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/34jOSjDOPw

Among the more than 200 people who rowed in the event is Joal McMahon.

In previous years, he participated in the cancer foundation’s rowing fundraisers as a supporter. But, similarly to Spitse, the 42-year-old McMahon has now found himself going to the cancer centre as a patient.

McMahon — a member of The Garage Gym in Kingsville — was diagnosed with colorectal cancer earlier this year and is expected to undergo surgery in Jan. 2023.

“With the original diagnosis, when the phone call came, it was pretty devastating,” said McMahon, adding he never thought cancer would affect him due to his high level of fitness.

“But with the help and support of my friends, family and my gym community, they rallied around me to support me. Here we are today and my mindset is strong.”

He added seeing so many people come out to the WFCU Centre on Sunday to support those fighting cancer has been “humbling” and “overwhelming.”

“It’s given me the inspiration to know that I’m not in this alone and I have huge community support,” said McMahon, adding he’s also received donations from people he had not previously heard from in a while.

“Living with this diagnosis day-to-day — I’m ready for the challenge.”

As for Spitse, she said her diagnosis has opened her eyes to the level of support and love people are ready to offer — and while being diagnosed with cancer has been a challenge, it’s connected her to an “amazing community.”

“I have people to answer any question I might have. They try to make it all a bit easier and less scary.”