After sudden influx of dogs, Sudbury's Petsave needs foster homes

An animal rescue organization in Sudbury is in urgent need of foster homes.

Petsave has 50 new puppies and 14 new adult dogs at a time when it's already running at capacity.

The non-profit hopes people will consider helping by fostering or donating supplies to help it deal with a growing number of dogs.

Debbie Devlin has been fostering dogs and cats for nine years. This time around she is fostering two mixed-breed puppies.

"I just love having the little pitter-patters and lots of cuddles and lots of kisses. And just being able to have that warmth and love in the home," said Devlin.

Petsave said it's dealing with the second-largest intake of dogs in its 23-year history. A total of 64 dogs and puppies arrived on Sunday on the Bark Bus from remote northern communities.

"We are really overloaded," said Jill Pessot, director of Petsave.

“We were over capacity before the load came in and now we are actually really struggling to keep up with the numbers.”

Aside from people willing to foster the non-profit said it needs canned puppy food. Collars and leashes for puppies are also needed.

Officials reminded people that fostering a pet involves an interview.

"The adult dogs have been roaming in the North. They have not been in a home environment so we are looking to make that transition,” said Pessot.

“So we are looking for people who are home all day to be able to give that extra little time. And of course our puppies -- most of them -- also came from outside so we are looking for people that give the time TLC and help us socialize these puppies and these dogs."

Devlin said fostering is rewarding even when she has to say goodbye when the animals are adopted.

"I know a lot of people say oh how can you do that and give them up? Well, after a while it gets easier,” she said.

“The first time you foster, yeah it's hard to give them up. But after that, you know that you are doing a wonderful thing for them and for another family.”

Officials said the latest influx of puppies includes some as young as five days old. Older puppies and the adult dogs will be available for adoption in about 10 days once the quarantine period is over.