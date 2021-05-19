After the 1st dose: Here's what B.C. residents can expect after getting their shot

Even though more than half of eligible British Columbians have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, health officials are urging people to continue following public health orders.

As of Tuesday, 56 per cent of those who can get a COVID-19 vaccine in the province have gotten their first shot. But officials have said that doesn't mean social distancing, masking and other safety guidelines can be ignored by those individuals.

"Right now we're not at a place where any of us can let our guard down," Henry said last week.

"I implore people right now, stay the course, keep using the precautions that you need to use. We know that we are immunizing people rapidly, and we will get to that point where it's safe for us to start doing those things we really want to do."

Delayed immune response

Health officials have repeatedly explained the body's immune response doesn't kick in immediately after getting a COVID-19 shot.

"It takes as long as three weeks or longer to have the full protection from these vaccine doses," Henry said Monday.

"So the sooner you register and book your appointment and get your vaccine, the sooner you will have the protection that we are all looking for."

In other words, those who get COVID-19 in the two- or three-week period after getting their first dose are still at a higher risk of getting seriously ill from the disease. Officials have also noted the vaccine won't stop everyone from getting COVID-19, but it's less likely they'll get seriously ill or need hospitalization if they've had a shot.

"The available vaccines are highly effective, but you could be in the small number of people that don’t have immunity," a notice on Immunize BC's website says. "You can still spread COVID-19 if you touch things and don’t wash your hands or interact with people in close proximity."

Do I really need a second dose?

Health officials have also stressed the importance of getting a second shot for more durable protection against the disease.

"Some folks have wondered if they even need to get a second dose … it's likely one dose only gives you partial immunity," family physician Dr. Rhonda Low told CTV Morning Live Monday.

"What we know now is that two shots are necessary for adequate protection. So going into the summer, if you've only had one shot, especially if it's been more than a month since you got it, you still need to take those precautions like masking and physical distancing."

In B.C., the timeframe for getting a second dose might be moved up, thanks to increased supply. People who got AstraZeneca might be able to get their second dose by late June. Those getting Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose will be eligible once the province has enough supply, Henry said Monday.

Do I still need to follow COVID rules?

Right now in B.C. everyone is required to keep following COVID-19 health orders, regardless of if they've received one or two doses of a vaccine.

"Going back to normal life will take time," the province's immunization plan says.

"Even if you have received the vaccine, you must follow provincial health orders and protect others by washing your hands, staying home when sick and getting tested, keeping a safe distance from others, wearing a mask in public indoor spaces."

What about travel?

Non-essential travel outside health areas in B.C. is still prohibited under the province's state of emergency. Like all COVID-19 orders, people who are vaccinated are not exempt from that restriction.

As well, the federal government doesn't have specific exemptions for vaccinated people travelling into Canada. Everyone arriving into Canada must follow all entry restrictions, including a three-night hotel stay for those flying. Those arriving at an airport must still be tested before they fly, take a test when they land and go directly to a pre-booked hotel for three nights while awaiting their results.

Where they spend the rest of their two-week quarantine depends on those results and travellers will need to take another test on their eighth day of arrival.

Other exemptions, regardless of vaccine status, can be found online.

When will the rules change?

Some public health orders in B.C. are set to expire after the May long weekend. Health officials are expected to give an update on health orders next week.

Henry has said on numerous occasions that, when restrictions begin to lift, it will happen gradually.

"It's not going to be flicking the switch, it's going to be gradually and slowly increasing the light," she said. "We won't get to the bottom of our infection curve until we get to a much higher immunization rate."

In some areas, like the United States, fully vaccinated people have been able told they can avoid wearing masks in most indoor spaces and won't need to physically distance in most places. Some B.C. physicians have warned, however, that Canada is still a ways off from seeing those changes.

"In Canada we can't follow that advice yet because we have nowhere near the same percentage of our population who are fully vaccinated," Low said.

Henry has also warned of the dangers of lifting restrictions too soon.

"If you do things too quickly, we know this virus can surge very quickly, even in people who are immunized," she said last week.

"We need to look at what we can do personally with a small group of people, once we are all protected or relatively protected, and then what we can do as a community."

All adults in B.C. are eligible to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Details on how to register are available online.