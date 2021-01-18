After the snow comes the cold.

After 21 centimetres of snow fell in the capital on Saturday following a mild week last week, expect this week to be quite a bit colder.

On Monday, Environment Canada says the high will reach -7 C. The wind chill to start the day will be -15, increasing to -10 in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the high will be -5 C with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. The wind chill will be -15 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon.

Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with some flurries and a high of -11 C.

Thursday will also see periods of snow with a high of -6 C, and Friday will have a high of -5 C with a mix of sun and cloud.