After tip from the public, Bracebridge driver charged with impaired
A 51-year-old Bracebridge resident has been charged with impaired driving after police said they registered four times the legal limit in a roadside test.
Ontario Provincial Police were alerted around 5 p.m. April 21 by a member of the public.
"A concerned citizen reported a driver suspected of impairment in a commercial parking lot on Muskoka Road 118 West in Bracebridge," police said in a news release Friday.
"Upon officer arrival, the concerned citizen helped identify and locate the vehicle and its driver. The driver was transported to the detachment for further breath tests."
The suspect is now charged with impaired driving, with a court date of May 17.
Police thanked the person who came forward to report the driver.
"I want to personally thank the concerned citizen who made the life-saving call and stopped this driver from potentially causing harm to himself or others," said Jason Nickle, Bracebridge Detachment Commander, in the release.
Learn more about the consequences of driving impaired by clicking here.
