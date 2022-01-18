After two extra weeks of remote learning and a snow day, kids return to in-person schooling

After the Christmas break, an extended stretch of remote learning, and a snow day, schoolchildren in Ottawa are returning to their classrooms.

Ontario announced a return to in-person learning in the province as of Jan. 17, though schools remained closed on Monday because of a monster snowstorm, opting instead to deliver one more day of learning from home.

Classes are set to resume at school boards across the city today. School buses across the city are cancelled, but schools remain open.

The return comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, though there are some indications that the spread is slowing down.

"You're returning to in-person learning … which is so important to the health of children and youth," said medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches in a statement to teachers, support staff and students.

"And yet you're doing it in a time of Omicron, which gives rise to a lot of questions because the approach is changing. We know that there are important measures you can take to slow down COVID transmission."

Etches encourages everyone to screen for illness every day, stay home when you're sick and get vaccinated.

Getting to class may be difficult at times. The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority, the organization responsible for all school transportation, says there may be an increase in service disruptions related to COVID-19 short-and-long-term.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to get as much service out on Monday as possible," said Ottawa Student Transportation Authority general manager Vicky Kyriaco.

"One of the issues that we can't control, of course, is whether drivers are going to be sick or not and everybody has to isolate along the way. So, we are hoping as many as possible will be out on day one."

The OSTA says drivers may be forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19, meaning short-term cancellations may occur day-to-day.

The Ontario government said it would be shifting to an absence-based reporting system for schools and would no longer be tracking COVID-19 infections. The data will be publicly available and if 30 per cent of a school’s students and staff are absent, the board will notify Ottawa Public Health.

Dr. Etches says OPH will also pre-emptively monitor the data.

"I can assure you that Ottawa Public Health will be monitoring this data source, we’ll be looking for anything that is signalling something, rapid change, something beyond what we would think is normal," Dr. Etches said.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says, however, that it will continue to advise families if they are made aware of positive COVID-19 cases in students. Parents may voluntarily tell the school if their child tests positive on a rapid antigen or PCR test.

"It is important to note that Principals will not be involved in contact tracing, and they will maintain confidentiality at all times. As a reminder, Ottawa Public Health has advised us that most school contacts are not considered high-risk and only need to self-isolate if they show symptoms," the OCSB said.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will be following the province's guidelines on absences, a spokesperson said.

"The OCDSB has been in discussion with Ottawa Public Health about strategies to implement the Ministry-directed absence-based reporting. At this time, we are proceeding with those plans and would like to ensure these reporting requirements are working effectively, prior to considering any additional reporting strategies."

Ottawa's French-language public and catholic boards also say they will be following the province's guidelines on reporting absences.

The province is distributing two rapid antigen tests to each student. Distribution among students and staff is expected to happen this week. Boards have also received three-ply masks, which will be distributed to students.

School boards say they will make every effort to keep schools open, but classes may have to move to remote learning if there are staffing shortages.

Parents will be advised the night before, and they are encouraged to have contingency plans in place and monitor their emails for updates.