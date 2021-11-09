After two-year wait, Sudbury Performance Group is back on stage

After two years of not being on stage, the Sudbury Performance Group is back this weekend with a special offering.

The group was selected to take part in Music Theatre International’s (MIT’s) global celebration of All Together Now. There will be 5,500 performances by 2,500 companies in more than 40 countries that will run only this weekend.

It's an hour-long, concert style show on stage at Thorneloe Theatre in Sudbury. It will feature music from Frozen, Hairspray and more.

Broadway songs

“The show is comprised of a number of different songs from a number of different Broadway productions and so there is literally something for everybody,” said Mark Mannisto, Sudbury Performance Group president.

"All of these licencing companies have come together to say we want theatre groups to survive and they’ve given us -- they’ve gifted us -- this opportunity to perform some of their best songs free of charge as a way to help all these theatre groups across the globe come back after the global pandemic."

Mannisto said if the group had to pay for the rights, it would have cost them between $10,000 and $20,000.

For more information on tickets and show times, visit the group's Facebook page.

There will be a total of five performances with only 78 tickets available for each show. Proof of vaccination is required and masks must be worn during the show.