An off-duty Saskatoon firefighter jumped in to help after a vehicle rollover on Wednesday.

Around 10:13 a.m., Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call about a single-vehicle rollover at Highway 16 and Zimmerman Road.

When fire crews first arrived, the vehicle was on its roof. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and then extricated a person, SFD said in a news release.

An off-duty firefighter who came upon the scene before SFD arrived had been assisting with bystanders.

Responding fire crews encountered heavy fog, according to SFSD.

The patient was taken away by ambulance. No details of their injuries were reported.